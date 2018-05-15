NOTICE 2018-05-15 WARRANTS LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 157 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) with effect from 2018-05-16. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679269