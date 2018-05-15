Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - Sunniva Inc. (CSE: SNN) (OTCQX: SNNVF) ("Sunniva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its President Leith Pedersen will be presenting at the 2nd annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference at the Westin Grand Central in New York, New York, on May 17, 2018 at 11:20 am, EST.

Mr. Pedersen will be presenting Sunniva's growth strategy, including its recently announced strategic acquisition of land and commencement of construction, for the Sunniva Canada Campus. The Corporate Presentation will be webcast live through the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord31/snn.cn/

The link will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Sunniva Inc.

Sunniva, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company operating in the world's two largest cannabis markets - Canada and California - where we are committed to delivering safe, high-quality products and services at scale. Our vision is to become the lowest cost, highest quality cannabis producer in the markets we serve by building large scale purpose-built current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP") greenhouses, offering better quality assurance with cannabis products free from pesticides, providing better patient and doctor access to cannabis education and sourcing better therapeutic delivery devices. Sunniva's management and board of directors have a proven track record for creating significant shareholder value both in the healthcare and biotech industries.

Sunniva operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries:

Sunniva Medical Inc. ("SMI") - SMI is a late stage Access Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") applicant in final review and is building the Sunniva Canada Campus, 700,000 square feet of purpose-built cGMP compliant greenhouse facilities in British Columbia. The total campus is expected to produce over 100,000 kg of premium medical cannabis a year and over 25,000 kg of trim used for extraction. The facility will produce pesticide free products and will convert trim to extracted products such as cannabis oil. The oil can be used for drug delivery formats such as capsules, dissolvable strips, vaporization cartridges, tinctures and creams. As the facility is not complete, revenue and costs are not known, therefore, profitability cannot be assured.

CP Logistics, LLC ("CPL") - Through CPL, Sunniva has commenced construction of the Sunniva California Campus, state-of-the-art, purpose-built greenhouse facilities in Cathedral City, California. The Sunniva California Campus is planned in two phases and has been cGMP designed. Phase 1 is designed to be 325,000-square feet producing in excess of 60,000 kg of premium cannabis a year. The total campus is expected to produce over 100,000 kg of premium cannabis a year after Phases 1 and 2 are complete. At this facility, it is estimated 30% of all product will be used for higher margin extracted products and all products will be produced free from the pesticides commonly used within today's industry. As the facility is not complete, revenue and costs are not known, therefore, profitability cannot be assured.

Natural Health Services Ltd. ("NHS") - NHS owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis under ACMPR. NHS connects patients with safe and effective medical cannabis products through Licensed Producers ("LPs"). NHS has in-house physicians and nurse practitioners specializing in the endocannabinoid system providing expert consultation, education, and recommendations for patients. NHS' proprietary technology infrastructure assists physicians, patients and LPs to comply with the rules of Health Canada. NHS has more than 150,000 active medical documents outstanding and 95,000 active patients.

Full-Scale Distributors, LLC ("FSD") - FSD, through its brand, Vapor Connoisseur, is a provider of custom, private-label vaporizers and accessories. FSD currently serves the needs of over 80 brands in the North American marketplace. Vapor Connoisseur is recognized for its high quality and innovative vaporization devices. Products are tailored to client needs, ensuring both safety and reliability and FSD will continue to provide these services in coordination with the large supply from both Sunniva Campuses.

For more information please visit: www.sunniva.com

Investor Relations Contact:

George Jurcic

Manager, Investor Relations

587-430-0680

ir@sunniva.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com