GORE-SELECT Membranes Support Sunrise Power's Vehicle Fuel Cell Stack In More Than 5000 Hours of Reliable Operation

ELKTON, Maryland, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) has been chosen as the key supplier of proton exchange membrane for the Sunrise Power HYMOD-300 vehicle fuel cell stack. A leading Chinese supplier of vehicle fuel cell stacks and systems, Sunrise Power incorporated GORE-SELECT Membranes in their latest system to meet their stringent requirements for durability and reliability - key factors for the commercialization of fuel cell vehicles.

Gore's GORE-SELECT Membranes, which facilitate a fuel cell's electrochemical reaction between hydrogen fuel and oxygen, supported the Sunrise Power fuel cell stack's ability to exceed 5000 hours of operation testing, while also achieving low-temperature start-up at -10 °C and storage at -40 °C.

"GORE-SELECT Membranes' superior durability provided us with the reliable technology to break through the 5000 hours barrier," says Dr. Hou Zhongjun, CTO and Vice General Manager from Sunrise Power, "This was a key performance milestone in developing the HYMOD-300 stack for use in demanding vehicle applications."

Gore uses a proprietary reinforced membrane technology based on ePTFE (expanded polytetrafluoroethylene). GORE-SELECT Membranes are exceptionally thin, strong and power-dense, allowing them to support cost-effective fuel cell technology.

For more than 20 years, Gore has been a leading supplier of MEAs (membrane electrode assemblies) and PEM fuel cell technology. Today, GORE-SELECT Membranes are considered the industry standard for challenging automotive applications and have been proven in energy-efficient vehicles from leading OEMs as well as in thousands of transportation, portable, and stationary applications worldwide.

For more information about Gore's fuel cell components, visit gore.com/fuelcells

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 9,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. www.gore.com

Sunrise Power is the first professional joint-stock company in China dealing with developing fuel cell technologies and marketing fuel cell products. Sunrise Power Co., Ltd. specialize in developing PEM fuel cell technology for vehicle power and backup power, etc. We supply solutions of PEM fuel cell stack components, FC stacks, FC systems for our customers. http://en.fuelcell.com.cn/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689920/GORE_SELECT_Membrane.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689921/Sunrise_Power_HYMOD_300.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/416031/W_L_Gore_and_Associates_Logo.jpg