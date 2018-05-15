CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital U.K. Promotes GasPT Technology to U.K. Energy Industry

- Recent Regulatory Certification of GasPT Device Captivates Industry Interest -

HOUSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) announced that its wholly-owned Energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems Ltd. ("Orbital UK" or the "Company"), hosted an "Open House/Technical Workshop" (the "Workshop") at its Stone facility on May 10 to drive the U.K. energy industry's interest in its proprietary GasPT Technology. The Workshop was held following the recent, broad regulatory approval of GasPT Technology by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the U.K.'s government regulator for electricity and downstream natural gas markets.

The Workshop was attended by engineering and technical representatives from all of the U.K.'s largest pipeline transmission and distribution operators, regulatory representatives and consulting groups. Along with a tour of Orbital's world-class facility, participants were treated to a full demonstration of the GasPT and GasPTi devices.

Orbital's engineers successfully demonstrated the GasPT's unique capabilities to provide; (1) almost "real-time" monitoring of natural gas quality; (2) with no service (carrier or calibration) gases; (3) without the need for in-field calibration; and (4) at a much more cost-effective pricing than other available technology.

Orbital UK President Paul D. White commented, "We were very pleased with the 100% attendance of invitees to our workshop. Participants were impressed with the device's maintenance-free performance and price point, and now that it is certified and approved for use at all directed metering points in the U.K., we saw strong lead generation at our event that we believe should result in additional sales opportunities for our unique technology."

CUI Global President & CEO William Clough added, "Following the broad approval of our unique technology by the highly-respected regulator, Ofgem, this workshop enabled us to further promote the technology to the full spectrum of energy producers and transporters in the U.K. The enthusiasm expressed by participants and the success of our demonstration evidences the need for our device in the marketplace."

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s advanced power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

About Orbital Gas Systems Ltd.

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices located in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

