Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that, in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place today, all the items on the agenda were approved

These items were as follows:

1. Proposal to adopt the 2017 financial statements

2. Proposal to adopt a dividend of EUR 1.73 per ordinary share

3. Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2017

4. Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2017

5. Re-appointment of Manuel Ferreira da Silva as a member of the Supervisory Board

6. Re-appointment of Lieve Mostrey as a member of the Supervisory Board

7. Appointment of Luc Keuleneer as a member of the Supervisory Board

8. Appointment of Padraic O'Connor as a member of the Supervisory Board

9. Appointment of Deirdre Somers as a member of the Managing Board

10. Proposal to amend the remuneration policy

11. Proposal regarding the remuneration of the Supervisory Board

12. Proposal to appoint the external auditor

13. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares

14. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders

15. Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company

As a reminder, the payment of the annual dividend will occur on 24 May 2018, with ex-dividend on 22 May and record date on 23 May.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.7 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2018, Euronext is an unmatched blue chip franchise that has 25 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

