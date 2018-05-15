

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks recovered from a weak start to hold steady on Tuesday after the latest figures from the statistical office Insee showed that French consumer price inflation remained stable as initially estimated in April.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March. That was in line with the flash data published on April 2.



Markets opened a tad lower earlier in the day after the release of mixed Chinese data and disappointing German GDP figures for the first quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,546 in opening deals after finishing little changed with a negative bias on Monday.



Credit Agricole Group shares advanced almost 2 percent. The lender reported a marginal rise in first-quarter net income amid growth in areas such as insurance and asset management.



IT services firm Atos added 1.8 percent after its subsidiary Worldline agreed to buy Swiss stock market operator SIX Group's payments unit in a deal valued at 2.3 billion euros ($2.75 billion).



Satellite firm Eutelsat plunged 11 percent after saying it could fall short of its full-year revenue target.



