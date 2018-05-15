

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lonmin Plc (LNMIF.PK, LMI.L) reported that Sibanye-Stillwater has received the approval of the South African Reserve Bank, as required in accordance with the Exchange Control Regulations of South Africa, with respect to the proposed acquisition of Lonmin. The Group said the proposed transaction remains on schedule for closure during the second calendar half of 2018.



The proposed transaction remains subject to, inter alia, the passing of the required resolutions by Lonmin and Sibanye-Stillwater shareholders and the approvals of the competition authorities of the United Kingdom and South Africa.



