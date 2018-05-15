

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone economy expanded at a slower pace as previously estimated in the first quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen a quarter ago. The rate came in line with the estimate released on May 2.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed to 2.5 percent, as estimated, from 2.8 percent a quarter ago. Eurostat releases GDP and main aggregates on June 7.



Another report from Eurostat showed that industrial production recovered in March after falling for three straight months.



Industrial output grew 0.5 percent in March from February, when it dropped 0.9 percent. Production was forecast to grow 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth improved to 3 percent in March from 2.6 percent in February. Economists had forecast a 3.7 percent growth for March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX