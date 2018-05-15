The "Construction Regions: Regional Construction Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Construction Regions is the most comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly regional construction forecast available. It provides three years of forecast data (current year plus two) for all the regions of Great Britain. For each region there is a comprehensive set of forecasts, supported by a concise piece of analysis highlighting the major factors affecting construction over the next few years. This analysis is supported by charts, showing recent and expected key trends, and a host of related and historical data.
Construction Supporting Data
The Construction forecasts include:
- Public Housing
- Private Housing
- Infrastructure
- Public Non-Housing
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Repair Maintenance output
Supporting Data includes
Construction sub-sector orders Housing starts:
- Completions
- Stock
Prices and transactions:
- Local authority capital expenditure
- Macro-economic forecasts
Audience
- Contractors
- House Builders
- Building Materials Products Companies
- Consulting Engineers
- Architects
- Business Consultants Financiers
Regions Covered
1. Yorkshire Humberside
2. North East
3. North West
4. West Midlands
5. East Midlands
6. East of England
7. London
8. South East
9. South West
10. Scotland
11. Wales
