

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - LANXESS (LNXSF.PK) reported that, at the Annual Stockholders' Meeting, Rolf Stomberg stepped down after 13 years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board is going to elect its new Chairman at its first, constituent meeting after the 2018 Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Stomberg previously proposed Matthias Wolfgruber, a stockholder representative since 2015, as his successor.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board proposed a dividend of 80 cents to shareholders - up 14 percent on the previous year. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of 73 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX