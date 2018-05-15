IBA Group Shortlisted for 2018 GSA Awards

PRAGUE, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On May 8, the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) released the shortlist for the 2018 GSA Global Sourcing Awards. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - is shortlisted in the following four categories:

IT Outsourcing Project of the Year

Automation Project of the Year

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

IBA Group submitted the following projects for the GSA Awards: a series of SAP solutions that automated financial and property asset management, and production performance management at Gazprom Transgaz Belarus (GTB); RPA projects that automated debt recovery and fraud investigation at a leading South African bank; and projects that foster personal and professional empowerment of disabled people in Belarus.

In 2016, IBA Group received a GSA award in the category Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the project entitled Promotion of IT among People with Disabilities, the first IT education project for disabled people in Belarus.

According to the GSA, those selected have demonstrated excellence in strategic sourcing and will go forward to have a chance of winning a GSA Global Sourcing Award on the night of 2nd October 2018, at the Global Sourcing Summit.

At the summit, the global sourcing elite will gather to discuss the global sourcing landscape and the latest trends and predictions that may affect organizations today.

To see the GSA shortlist, visit http://www.gsa-uk.com/files/1259.pdf.

See also IBA Group Wins CSR Award 2016 of Global Sourcing Association at https://ibagroupit.com/en/newsroom/news/eoa-award-10-10-16.html.