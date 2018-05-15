Alternative Data Expert Jan Scibor-Kaminski Joins Neudata as Managing Director

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Neudata is very pleased to announce that Jan Scibor-Kaminski has joined the company as Managing Director. Jan was previously Managing Director of Structured Retail Products (SRP) - the foremost data business for the structured products industry and part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor group.

"I am excited to be joining such a talented, young, vibrant company in what is the most fast-paced and dynamic sector of the financial services industry: alternative data has disruptive capability for managers and investors alike and it is fascinating to be able to play a small part in shaping this nascent, game-changing industry" said Jan Scibor-Kaminski. "I look forward to working closely with quantitative and fundamental fund managers and with the Neudata team to develop some groundbreaking alt data products and services."

"Jan brings with him a track record of double-digit growth when it comes to data businesses achieved through innovative product development. Jan has spent the last 10 years working consultatively with the major derivatives desks of investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies and index providers to pioneer new products such as APIs and research products. We look forward to seeing Jan make a similar contribution to the alternative data space" said Rado Lipuš, CEO of Neudata.

Jan has also worked for Goldman Sachs Asset Management, is a former member of Her Majesty's Armed Forces and holds a degree in Modern Languages from Trinity College, Oxford.

About Neudata

Neudata, headquartered in London with offices in New York City and Geneva, vets alternative data and conducts agnostic and independent research for investment managers. Neudata's expertise lies in scouting and evaluating alternative data sources and assisting investment managers in selecting relevant data for backtests and research. Neudata is uniquely equipped to provide metadata and up-to-date objective research through its ever expanding network of data vendor relationships.

Unlike data brokers, Neudata does not sell data. It offers fund managers subscription-based access to its intelligence database. Neudata aligns interests with clients in finding sources that are the most promising for alpha generation. As such, Neudata's clients are often among the first in the industry to be made aware of new data launches. Visit us at: www.neudata.co

