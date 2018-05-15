Jennifer Burl of WEI Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

Prestigious List Recognizes Women Driving Growth in the IT Channel

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solution provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Burl, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility, to its prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list. The executives who comprise CRN's annual list span the IT channel, representing vendors, distributors, solution providers and other organizations that figure prominently in the channel ecosystem. Ms. Burl is being recognized for her outstanding leadership, vision and unique role in driving channel growth and innovation.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Ms. Burl is a channel marketing and product management visionary with more than 25 years of experience working both in and for the channel. Currently she is the Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Social Responsibility for Worldcom Exchange Inc. (WEI), a Triple Crown winning Northeastern enterprise VAR, where she drives strategies for marketing engagement and activation, customer advocacy marketing and community and social responsibility outreach.

"Everyone at WEI is incredibly happy for Jennifer," said Belisario Rosas, Founder and President of WEI. "During her three years at WEI, Jennifer has worked to carefully craft marketing programs that closely align our sales, partner and customer engagement visions so we can be truly integrated in our approach. This takes a dedicated focus to aligning sales with partners as they develop the outbound strategies that produce meaningful results."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.



"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements-exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth-as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.





