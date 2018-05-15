

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous quarter. The growth was forecast to ease to 0.6 percent.



The overall growth in the first quarter was mainly due to the consumption of households and the investments in fixed assets.



On an annual basis, economic growth slowed marginally to 2.8 percent in the March quarter from 2.9 percent in the December quarter.



