Technology recruitment and outsourcing firm Harvey Nash has acquired Belgian IT solutions company eMenka for up to 2m. AIM-traded Harvey Nash said on Tuesday the acquisition by its Belgian subsidiary Harvey Nash NV of eMenka, a firm focused on placing Microsoft specialists in full-time employee and independent contractor roles, will allow it to take advantage of a "thriving" software development market. The deal is comprised of an initial consideration of 1m and a potential deferred cash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...