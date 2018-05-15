Mr Kipling and Bisto owner Premier Foods reported a rise in full-year profit and revenue on Tuesday, with the second half of the year benefiting from the colder weather. In the 52 weeks to the end of March 2018, statutory pre-tax profit was up 74% to £20.9m on revenue of £819.2m, up 3.6%. Trading profit grew 5.1% to £123m and net debt fell £26.8m from the previous year to £496.4m. Branded revenue was up 1.6% to £670.1m, while non-branded revenue was 13.9% higher at £149.1m. International ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...