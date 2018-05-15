Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") wishes to applaud the U.S. Supreme Court for definitely getting one right, as they found the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 unconstitutional. By setting an important precedent for states to now decide whether they want to regulate and legalize sports-related gambling, fans will now have a giant obstacle to their ultimate engagement removed.

With timing for lifting the ban on state-sanctioned sports betting aligning strongly with traction from the leagues for such a move, FANDOM SPORTS is well positioned to offer innovative, interactive sports entertainment solutions while helping safeguard the integrity of these sports during the early, fragile onset of the new legal environment. The offering of micro-betting transactions through the use of a self-contained ecosystem's virtual currency (FANCOINS) allows for a natural progression into the transitioning of an emerging sports betting mobile atmosphere. Upon placing its FANCOIN app economy on a Blockchain secured platform, the Company intends to roll-out its sports micro-betting functionality (as per May 7, 2018 press release) which will elevate FanFights to the next level.

