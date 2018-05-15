

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.40 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $24.95 billion from $23.89 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.40 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.06 -Revenue (Q1): $24.95 Bln vs. $23.89 Bln last year.



