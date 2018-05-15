Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.01p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.66p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---