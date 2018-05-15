Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 14-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2034.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 2068.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1985.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 2019.00p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---