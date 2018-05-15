

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in April, the Federal Statistical Office reported Tuesday.



Producer and import prices grew 2.7 percent year-on-year in April.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices gained 0.4 percent mainly due to the increase in prices of petroleum products and machinery.



Further, data showed that producer prices rose 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 1.5 percent. Likewise, the index of import prices climbed 0.8 percent on a monthly basis and 5.1 percent annually in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX