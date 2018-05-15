Elsevier Collaborates With the International Association of Forensic Nurses to Enhance Forensic Nursing Content

PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier's Clinical Skills to be reviewed and revised by internationally recognized forensic nursing organization

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and part of RELX Group, announced today that it will collaborate with the International Association of Forensic Nurses (IAFN) to enhance Elsevier's Clinical Skills for emergency nursing.

The IAFN will review and revise the skills for emergency nurses that include forensic procedures to ensure that the content is consistent with the high standards and recommended practices of the association.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Elsevier as we continue to provide the highest standard of forensic nursing care, working with Elsevier to ensure evidence-based content assists us in maintaining our leadership in this specialty practice and allows us the opportunity to address changes in practice as they arise," said Jennifer Pierce-Weeks, RN, SANE-A, SANE-P, Chief Executive Officer, International Association of Forensic Nurses. "The association's mission to develop, promote, and disseminate information internationally about forensic nursing science is enhanced by its relationship with Elsevier."

Forensic nurses are an essential component of healthcare's response to violence and trauma. The association defines and advances the global research agenda to enhance nursing's evidence-based response to the needs of forensic populations.

"The ability to collaborate with such a well-respected association to validate and promote evidence-based practice confirms Elsevier's commitment to support the nursing profession," said Barbara Cullen, Vice President Strategy and Product Development, Elsevier. "We are pleased to work with IAFN to connect clinical and forensic care for better outcomes for patients."

About IAFN

With more than 3,300 members from 24 countries, the International Association of Forensic Nurses has a mission to provide leadership in forensic nursing practice by developing, promoting, and disseminating information internationally about forensic nursing science. The Association offers board certification for sexual assault nurse examiners who care for Adult/Adolescent (SANE-A) and Pediatric (SANE-P) patients. For more information, visit http://www.forensicnurses.org .

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. http://www.elsevier.com

