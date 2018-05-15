Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 15
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/05/2018) of £67.77m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/05/2018) of £53.25m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/05/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|255.39p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|250.03p
|Ordinary share price
|256.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.44%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.58p
|14300000
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|3.86%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 14/05/2018