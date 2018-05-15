

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth held steady in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to ease to 4.2 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth slowed to 4.7 percent in the March quarter from 4.9 percent in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.2 percent from the fourth quarter, when it grew by 1.3 percent.



