Horatio Productions Presents their Own Science Fiction Theatre Festival

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Science Fiction Double Feature: 5 glorious days of Sci-Fi, Theatre and talks with Science Fiction experts featuring ReGen, Horatio Productions' newest show.

The festival consists of a full length play, sixteen short plays and informative talks that reveal rarely discussed aspects of science fiction. Speakers include comic artist Kev Hopgood (War Machine) With the collaboration of The Space Theatre and over eighty artists this is an unmissable event for any science fiction enthusiast. Organised by Horatio Productions' artistic directors Fumi Gomez and Juan Echenique, as a result of a sold out run of their play Red Button at Edinburgh Fringe 2017.

Featuring Horatio Productions' new show: ReGen. This play explores the potential overlap between gastronomy and stem cell technology. Structured as a courthouse drama, ReGen is the story of the clandestine alliance between a celebrity chef and a plastic surgeon. As their work produces world changing results, their opposing political views clash, throwing them on a journey where mutual destruction is guaranteed. Cast includes: Rosie Jane, Juan Echenique. Live music by Spiros Maus.

The festival will also feature sixteen short plays from international writers and a cast of 40 actors. These plays explore subjects such as time travel, artificial intelligence, cryogenesis, and virtual reality, among others. Transporting the audience to settings that range from the utopian to the post apocalyptic, and everything in between.

Science fiction is an innovative genre. It lives within the realm of imagination. It is bound to offer exciting, unique stories. Science fiction is more than entertaining: it allows the audience to look at current, relevant issues that affect our everyday life from a new point of view. This applies to politics, as well as to society or gender dynamics, to name a few. Science fiction stands as a deforming mirror for society, reflecting back an image that, even if it's not entirely realistic, provides a new, refreshing take on today's world.



Founded four years ago, Horatio Productions tries to accomplish three goals: exploring science fiction as a genre for theatre, promoting a diverse and global point of view, and focusing on new writing and original storytelling. They actively seek these goals by working with a company of diverse, BAME actors and crew, by recruiting female, diverse writers from all over the world, and by setting up a clear point of view regarding the identity of the science fiction genre. Their play Red Button managed to become a sold out show at Camden Fringe 2016 and Edinburgh Fringe 2017.

Venue: The Space

Address: 269 Westferry Road, London, E14 3RS

Tickets:Click here to book tickets

Dates: 22 - 26 May 2018

Time: 6:30pm: Science Fiction Industry Speakers

7:15pm:(1h) Horatio Production's ReGen

8:30pm:Scratch night - 3/4 short plays

Venue box office number: +44-(0)-207-515-7799

For further information, images or to request a media ticket please contact Fumi Gomez on +44-(0)75-8505-7388 or email scifitheatre@gmail.com / Website: http://www.scifitheatre.com / Twitter: @fumigoation