Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the actinic keratosis market. The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat actinic keratosis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005763/en/

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the global actinic keratosis market, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Actinic keratosis market overview

Actinic keratosis is also known as solar keratosis. It is a patch of scaly, thick skin with a dry and rough texture. It is caused because of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation. Actinic keratosis is termed as a pre-cancerous indication because it has the potential to turn into skin cancer cell. It is the second most common cause of squamous cell carcinoma.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "In people who are exposed to ultraviolet rays for a long time, multiple actinic keratosis lesions may develop on the body parts such as face, scalp, ears, lips, hands, shoulders, and neck. The lesions are easier felt than seen that makes it tough to detect and medicate during the initial stages."

Actinic keratosis is more common in people who are aged more than 50 years but can affect young adults too. People who live closer to the equator are more affected by actinic keratosis than the ones who live away from the equator. The symptoms of this disease include a wart-like surface or a patch of the epidermis, which can be pink, red, brown, or the same color as the skin.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Actinic keratosis segmentation

This market research report segments the actinic keratosis market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, RoA that includes topical, therapeutic modalities (small molecules and phytotherapy), targets for drugs under development (SRC kinase and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and active, not recruiting).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being invested are monotherapy.

Topical drugs are applied directly to the body surfaces such as the skin or the mucous membrane. In the current pipeline, all the molecules that are being investigated are being developed for topical administration.

Save big with Technavio this May!

Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month.

OR

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005763/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com