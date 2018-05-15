Technavio market research analysts forecast the K-12 education market in GCCto post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. Technological advances in the education sector are expected to emerge as a key trend that will impact market growth.

The governments in all the GCC countries aim to deploy advanced technology in the education sector. In this context, governments have launched various policies and investments to upgrade educational methodologies. The use of e-learning, smart whiteboard projectors, and smart devices such as tablets and laptops will help in reducing the shortcomings associated with teaching and help make practical use of what is taught in the classroom. Hence, these developments will boost the number of enrollments in the K-12 education market in GCC.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising awareness of primary education as a key factor contributing to the growth of the K-12 education market in GCC:

Rising awareness of primary education

The rising awareness about primary education among parents and investors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the K-12 education market in GCC. The rising disposable incomes and increasing affordability among parents is another factor, which is encouraging higher enrollments. This is leading to the setting up of various schools and compelling governments to allocate a significant part of their national budgets towards the education sector to ensure the best facilities in pre-primary, primary, and high schools.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for k12 and higher educationresearch, "The growing use of advanced technology such as laptops, tablets, and smart classrooms will encourage the practical implementation of theoretical concepts. This will help to increase the interest and understanding of students in different subjects. Therefore, such developments augur well for the growth of the K-12 education market in GCC countries."

This market research report segments the K-12 education market in GCCby ownership (private education and public education). The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth prospects across GCC regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The K-12 education market in GCC by geography was estimated at 10,212.50 thousand enrollments in 2017 and is expected to reach 12,752.04 thousand enrollments in 2022, growing at a CAGR of close to 5%. Each country in the GCC market is growing due to factors such as rising number of expatriates, high focus on education, higher overall literacy rate, and high per capita income of the people. Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

