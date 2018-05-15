New Video Series Presented by Ronald Balkissoon Focuses on COPD

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently online at www.touchRESPIRATORY.com, Ronald Balkissoon, MD, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, Denver, CO, US, presents four videos with a focus on COPD, available below:

Understanding COPD and its consequences: www.touchrespiratory.com/gallery/understanding-copd-and-its-consequences

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



COPD treatment: focusing on patient-centered care: www.touchrespiratory.com/gallery/copd-treatment-focusing-patient-centered-care

Nebulized BROVANA (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution for COPD: www.touchrespiratory.com/gallery/nebulized-brovana-arformoterol-tartrate-inhalation-solution-copd

A guide to Medicare coverage and support for nebulized BROVANA (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution: www.touchrespiratory.com/gallery/guide-medicare-coverage-and-support-nebulized-brovana-arformoterol-tartrate-inhalation

Speaker disclosure:Ronald Balkissoon is a paid consultant of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

These videos were provided and supported by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

touchRESPIRATORY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesUS Respiratory & Pulmonary Diseases, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of respiratory and pulmonary diseases. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchRESPIRATORY.com

"Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142".

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Editorial Director

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

44-(0)207-193-3186



"Leading the Debate on the Advances in Healthcare"