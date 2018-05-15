Distributors will supply Chirascan circular dichroism spectrometers and SX stopped-flow spectrometers to Italy, Portugal and Spain

Applied Photophysics, a leading provider of systems for biophysical characterization of biomolecules, today announced that it has signed distribution agreements with scientific equipment distributors, Paralab and Alfatest. The distributors will supply both academic and biopharmaceutical labs in Southern Europe with Applied Photophysics' Chirascan circular dichroism (CD) systems and SX-range of stopped-flow spectrometers. These distribution agreements follow a year of multiple key appointments to the Company's management, sales and support teams, reflecting Applied Photophysics' ongoing commitment to expanding its position in the biophysical characterization market and maintaining its reputation for providing customers with excellent levels of service and scientific support.

The Company's current product portfolio includes the Chirascan platform, which uses CD to reveal changes in the higher order structure and stability of proteins essential in cutting-edge research and during the development of innovator drugs and biosimilars, and the SX-range of stopped-flow spectrometers for kinetic studies of fast biological reactions. Paralab will supply Applied Photophysics spectrometers to Spain and Portugal, and Alfatest will distribute across Italy.

Louise Madden, CEO, Applied Photophysics, said: "Both Alfatest and Paralab are reputable distributors experienced in selling high-value scientific equipment to academia and the biopharmaceutical industry in Italy, Portugal and Spain. These distributors will help bring our CD and stopped-flow instrumentation to more customers in Europe, supporting our plans to significantly scale-up operations and coverage as we continue to grow the Company."

Valentino Polchi, General Manager, Alfatest, Italy said: "For more than 30 years, Alfatest have been distributing scientific equipment dedicated to the characterization of biomolecules and materials, providing our customers with leading technologies and high-level technical and application support. Applied Photophysics' stopped-flow spectrometers are acknowledged globally as the gold standard for kinetic studies. These together with their new generation of Chirascan CD systems are in complete synergy with our existing biosciences portfolio. We look forward to helping our customers access these leading solutions.

Rui Soares, CEO, Paralab, Spain said: "Paralab is attentive to the growing needs of the market and responds by offering integrated and innovative services. Using our experience of over 25 years in scientific equipment distribution, our team provides researchers with customized and innovative solutions, training, and high-quality after-sales support, qualities that coordinate well with Applied Photophysics."

For more information about Applied Photophysics and its distributors, visit: https://www.photophysics.com/contact/distributors-sales-and-support/

ENDS

About Applied Photophysics www.photophysics.com

About Alfatest www.alfatest.it

About Paralab www.paralab-bio.pt and www.paralab-bio.es

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005772/en/

Contacts:

For further information and high-resolution images please contact:

Zyme Communications

Lorna Cuddon

Tel: +44 (0)7811 996 942

Email: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com