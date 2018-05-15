U.S. Dump Truck Service Market Size Worth USD 20.64 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. dump truck service market to reach USD 20.64 billion by 2025, owing to the rise in the construction and mining activities in the country. The U.S. dump truck service market is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in the expenditure in the construction industry as more and more number of construction projects are coming up in the New York City. The demand and need of dump truck services in the construction and mining activities is high. The dump trucks are the core of the construction industry as they help to move construction material from one place to another. They also have a major role in handling and delivering large load of material during building and construction activities. The dump trucks come in multiple sizes which can carry any load of rock, mulch, and dirt. The small dump trucks are basically used for residential and local deliveries which also haul away large amount of materials from the sites. The basic function of a dump truck is to deliver, transport, and haul the material from one site to another and with the rise in the number of companies offering dump truck services is expected to drive the growth for this market over the forecast period.

The non-liquid & non packaged cargo type dump truck segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period owing to the use of solid material during construction and building activities. Non liquid & non packaged cargo dump trucks are now a days equipped with GPS technology in order to give customer the control and so that customers can track the material and can control the loading and offloading. Additionally, there are specific laws on using the dump truck services in the U.S. states such as it mandatory to cover and secure the material and load while carrying the load to a distant site as sometimes they cause inconvenience to the frequent travelers on the road if the debris goes out of control and starts falling out hitting other vehicles. Some of the certifications are required by the driver to drive the dump truck such as dump truck operations CBT certificate and dump truck tailgate removal and installation CBT certificate in the U.S.

The use of dump truck services in the U.S. is mainly in the construction and mining industry. Dump trucks are a basic necessity and requirement on the construction site for various activities such as land moving, hauling of heavy materials, transport and haul dirt and other materials to, and fro from the site. The dump truck services offer facilities such as yard waste removal, topsoil and mulch delivery, construction waste removal, swimming pool dirt removal swimming pool base material delivery, hauling agricultural products and dredge materials, rock and stone delivery, sand and gravel delivery, industrial waste, excess dirt removal and snow removal for residential and commercial customers.

The market for dump truck services is fragmented and competitive in nature. There are several players in the market delivering services in the U.S. and the competition is expected to grow over the forecast period. With the rise in the construction activities in the country the players are also focused on providing building and other material in order to increase their sales in the market.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. dump truck service market report based on type and end-use:

Segmentation by type, 2015 - 2025

• Non liquid & non packaged cargo

• Others

Segmentation by end-use, 2015 - 2025

• Construction industry

• Mining industry

• Others

Key players analyzed:

• Terex Trucks

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• John Deere

