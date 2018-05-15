CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM

Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolution Description: Votes For Votes Discretionary Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To receive the Reports and Accounts 51,024,972 103,849 200 0 2. To approve the Remuneration Report 44,246,048 103,849 6,736,732 42,392 3. To declare a final dividend of 7.70p 51,025,172 103,849 0 0 4. To re-elect Edward Creasy 50,124,455 107,513 858,211 38,841 5. To re-elect Damian Ely 50,976,873 103,849 9,458 38,841 6. To re-elect Paul Hewitt 50,145,236 107,513 837,431 38,841 7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister 50,124,455 107,513 858,211 38,841 8. To re-elect Mark Keogh 50,976,628 107,513 2,105 42,775 9. To re-elect David Marock 50,974,832 107,851 7,497 38,841 10. To re-elect Gill Rider 44,537,010 108,127 6,439,279 44,605 11. To elect Tamer Ozmen 50,965,279 122,677 224 40,841 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor 51,024,748 103,849 224 200 13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration 51,021,284 107,513 224 0 14.To approve political donations 48,655,863 103,849 2,334,309 35,000 15. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares 43,660,795 107,513 7,352,779 7,934 16. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment 50,445,257 107,851 571,979 3,934 17. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment 50,424,814 107,513 592,759 3,934 18. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares 50,998,448 107,513 23,059 0 19. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice 50,664,081 151,496 313,444 0

A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Notes to editors

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.