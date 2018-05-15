CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM
London, May 15
Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.
The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:
|Resolution Description:
|Votes For
|Votes Discretionary
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|1. To receive the Reports and Accounts
|51,024,972
|103,849
|200
|0
|2. To approve the Remuneration Report
|44,246,048
|103,849
|6,736,732
|42,392
|3. To declare a final dividend of 7.70p
|51,025,172
|103,849
|0
|0
|4. To re-elect Edward Creasy
|50,124,455
|107,513
|858,211
|38,841
|5. To re-elect Damian Ely
|50,976,873
|103,849
|9,458
|38,841
|6. To re-elect Paul Hewitt
|50,145,236
|107,513
|837,431
|38,841
|7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister
|50,124,455
|107,513
|858,211
|38,841
|8. To re-elect Mark Keogh
|50,976,628
|107,513
|2,105
|42,775
|9. To re-elect David Marock
|50,974,832
|107,851
|7,497
|38,841
|10. To re-elect Gill Rider
|44,537,010
|108,127
|6,439,279
|44,605
|11. To elect Tamer Ozmen
|50,965,279
|122,677
|224
|40,841
|12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor
|51,024,748
|103,849
|224
|200
|13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration
|51,021,284
|107,513
|224
|0
|14.To approve political donations
|48,655,863
|103,849
|2,334,309
|35,000
|15. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares
|43,660,795
|107,513
|7,352,779
|7,934
|16. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment
|50,445,257
|107,851
|571,979
|3,934
|17. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment
|50,424,814
|107,513
|592,759
|3,934
|18. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares
|50,998,448
|107,513
|23,059
|0
|19. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice
|50,664,081
|151,496
|313,444
|0
A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.
For more information, please contact:
Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206
Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814
Charles Taylor plc
15 May 2018
Notes to editors
About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com
Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.
We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.
Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.