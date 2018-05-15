sprite-preloader
15.05.2018 | 13:10
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Charles Taylor plc (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

At the Company's AGM held earlier today, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and put to the AGM were duly passed. The resolutions before the meeting were passed on a show of hands.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolution Description:Votes ForVotes DiscretionaryVotes AgainstVotes Withheld
1. To receive the Reports and Accounts51,024,972103,8492000
2. To approve the Remuneration Report44,246,048103,8496,736,73242,392
3. To declare a final dividend of 7.70p51,025,172103,84900
4. To re-elect Edward Creasy50,124,455107,513858,21138,841
5. To re-elect Damian Ely50,976,873103,8499,45838,841
6. To re-elect Paul Hewitt50,145,236107,513837,43138,841
7. To re-elect Barnabas Hurst-Bannister50,124,455107,513858,21138,841
8. To re-elect Mark Keogh50,976,628107,5132,10542,775
9. To re-elect David Marock50,974,832107,8517,49738,841
10. To re-elect Gill Rider44,537,010108,1276,439,27944,605
11. To elect Tamer Ozmen50,965,279122,67722440,841
12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor51,024,748103,849224200
13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration51,021,284107,5132240
14.To approve political donations48,655,863103,8492,334,30935,000
15. To approve the Directors' Authority to Allot Shares43,660,795107,5137,352,7797,934
16. To approve the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment50,445,257107,851571,9793,934
17. To approve the Additional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights on Allotment50,424,814107,513592,7593,934
18. To approve the authority to Purchase Own Shares50,998,448107,51323,0590
19. To approve the Notice of General Meetings at 14 days' notice50,664,081151,496313,4440

A copy of the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the AGM can also be obtained from the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website at www.ctplc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

Susan Morgan - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8814

Charles Taylor plc

15 May 2018

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor www.ctplc.com

Charles Taylor Plc supports and enables the insurance market to meet the continually evolving challenges it faces. We provide technical services to make the business of insurance work fundamentally better. We have been providing insurance-related technical services and solutions since 1884 and today we employ over 2,100 permanent and contract staff in 107 locations spread across 29 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe the Middle East and Africa.

We are unique in our market in that our services support every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model. We develop and operate insurance vehicles on behalf of our clients, manage claims programmes and adjust losses. We handle legacy and run-off portfolios, provide a variety of specialist operational support services and offer solutions and support to drive insurance technology transformation.

Charles Taylor's breadth of services, technical skills and resources and global presence means the Group can manage and resolve virtually any insurance-related matter, wherever and whenever it occurs.


