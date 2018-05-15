

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that galcanezumab met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study of patients with episodic cluster headache, demonstrating statistically significant differences in the reduction of weekly cluster headache attacks compared to placebo across weeks one to three of the two-month, double-blind treatment period.



The company said a statistically significantly greater percentage of patients treated with galcanezumab also achieved at least a 50 percent reduction in weekly cluster headache attacks compared to placebo at Week 3, the gated secondary endpoint.



Based on results from the episodic cluster headache trial, Lilly is working with regulatory agencies around the world to determine the best path forward.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX