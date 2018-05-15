LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economic growth moderated in the three months ended March, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.
Gross domestic product advanced 2.1 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 2.4 percent stable increase in the fourth quarter.
Net external demand made a more negative contribution, as a result of the more marked deceleration of exports than that registered in imports, the agency reported.
The positive contribution of domestic demand stabilized in the first quarter, with a slight deceleration in private consumption, while investment showed a slightly more pronounced growth.
On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent from the fourth quarter, when it rose by 0.7 percent.
