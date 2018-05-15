Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the kaposi sarcoma market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat kaposi sarcoma.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005776/en/

Technavio has published a new pipeline analysis report on the global kaposi sarcoma market, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Kaposi sarcoma market overview

Kaposi sarcoma (KS) is a type of cancer that usually occurs on the skin, lymph nodes, and other organs such as the respiratory tract and the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. KS affects the immune system as it is caused by the human herpesvirus (HHV8). Currently, there are no cures for KS. Physicians are using multiple methods such as chemotherapy and cryotherapy to treat the disease. Radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy are some of the most promising approaches to treat kaposi sarcoma. The global kaposi sarcoma market is expected to witness growth in the forthcoming years.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oncology, "Most of the drug development molecules in this pipeline are under the phase II drug development stage. The pipeline landscape in the pipeline analysis report mentions the percentage of drug development molecules that are under the pre-clinical stage. However, a small amount of drug molecules that are being developed comes under the phase I/II development stage."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Kaposi sarcoma segmentation

This market research report segments the kaposi sarcoma market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and combination therapy, RoA (IV, topical, and oral), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, plant derived, mAb, and fusion protein), targets (KS Y-1, MEK 1/2, PDCD1, HIV TAT, and EphB4/EphrinB2), mechanism of action (KS Y-1 inhibitor, MEK 1/2 inhibitor, PDCD1 inhibitor, TAT induced migration inhibitor, CD-206 binder, EphB4/EphrinB2 inhibitors, and unknown), drugs under development (pre-clinical, phase I/II and phase II), and recruitment status (not yet recruiting, recruiting, active but not recruiting, undisclosed, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005776/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com