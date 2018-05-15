Webinar: Frost & Sullivan Pinpoints the Top 2018 Emerging Countries for Investment Opportunities

The briefing will identify go-to emerging markets based on a multidimensional, data-driven approach that evaluates countries across six crucial pillars

SANTA CLARA, California, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Emerging Market Innovation team will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, Top 2018 Emerging Market Countries for Investment Opportunities, on Thursday, May 31, at 03:00 PM BST. The webinar will offer expert insight from Rituparna Majumder, Senior Industry Analyst, andNeha Anna Thomas, Industry Analyst and Team Leader, at Frost & Sullivan.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/2gi

"Site selection activities should be based on a comprehensive approach and should not just be a function of growth-related indicators such as size of the economy or population. The prevailing innovation ecosystem, skilled manpower availability, government effectiveness, and political stability are equally important components that need to be assessed when developing investment strategies. It is with this in mind that we have devised a data-driven, multi-dimensional approach to identifying top emerging markets," explained Majumder.

Key benefits of attending this live event:

Learn more about 2018 emerging frontrunners and transforming markets, ranked using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary indexing methodology;

and transforming markets, ranked using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary indexing methodology; Leverage insights that will help fine-tune site selection decisions and optimize growth;

and optimize growth; Delve into country case studies on emerging market leaders and identify the distinct advantages that propel these countries to the top;

on emerging market leaders and identify the distinct advantages that propel these countries to the top; Discover which countries have the strongest innovation ecosystem ; and

; and Find out which governments have succeeded in creating an enabling business environment.

The event will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti.



About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

For more information, visit ww2.frost.com or call +1 (877) 463-7678

Press Contact:

Francesca Valente

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 348 1012

francesca.valente@frost.com