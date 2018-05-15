Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the psoriatic arthritis market. The report comprises an in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat psoriatic arthritis.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Psoriatic Arthritis market overview

Psoriatic arthritis is an interminable joint pain leading to inflammation in people suffering from psoriasis, a type of skin disorder. Psoriasis can lead to scaly red and white skin patches. Psoriatic arthritis is commonly observed in large joints, especially those of the lower extremities, distal joints of the fingers and toes, and can affect the back and sacroiliac joints of the pelvis. It is mostly observed in individuals between the age group of 30 and 50, however, it can start at early ages too.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch, "Youngsters suffering from psoriatic arthritis are additionally in danger of developing uveitis, which is swelling of the middle layer of the eye. Around 15% of people with psoriasis can develop psoriatic joint inflammation. On rare occasions, the joint inflammation can show up before the skin issue."

Psoriatic arthritis market segmentation

This market research report segments the psoriatic arthritis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and unknown), therapeutic modalities (monoclonal antibody, small molecule and recombinant fusion proteins), and RoA (subcutaneous, IV, oral, and undisclosed).

The subcutaneous RoA is expected to account for around 38% of the market share followed by the oral and IV segments. In terms of therapeutic modalities, the monoclonal antibody segment accounted for 69% of the market share, followed by the small molecule segment.

