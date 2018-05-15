Erie Insurance Named Cheapest Auto Insurance Company for Teen Drivers by 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote has Just Released an Article that Names the Top 10 Car Insurance Companies for Teen Drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, a top auto insurance quote provider, are devoted to saving people of all ages money on their insurance premiums. This goal inspired them to recently research and release a new article that looks at the best prices for teen car insurance.

To read the new article, which is titled "Top 10 Car Insurance Companies For Teen Drivers" in its entirety, please check out http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/top-10-cheapest-car-insurance-companies-for-teen-drivers/.





As most parents of teen drivers know all too well, teenagers are infamous for having some of the highest insurance rates in the country. But as the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote understand, just because someone is a young driver, it does not mean that he, she or the parents have to pay through the nose for auto insurance.

"By choosing the right car insurance company, you can pay cheap prices for car insurance even as a teenager," the new article noted, adding that parents and their teens definitely have budget-friendly car insurance options.

After looking at a number of car insurance companies, the team at 4AutoInsuranceQuote determined that Erie Insurance is one of the most affordable car insurance companies for teen drivers in the U.S.

"In virtually every state where Erie offers insurance, Erie was the best choice for teenage drivers," the article noted.

"The only drawback to Erie is that they're not available in every state. They're typically only available in the midwest, northeast, and parts of the south."

To view the states that are covered by Erie, readers can click on a link in the article to see if they can get insurance for their teenager.

Coming in at number two is The Cincinnati Insurance Company, an Ohio-based insurance company that offers budget-friendly rates for young drivers. As the article noted, The Cincinnati charges an average of $2,969 to teenage drivers, which is just a bit higher than Erie's average of $2,411 annually.

Other companies in the article include Chubb, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland; Grange Insurance Association and Nationwide.

