MagneGas Corporation: MagneGas Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2018; Revenue Increases 34%

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / MagneGas Corporation ("MagneGas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas, stated, "We made significant progress in 2018, including; accelerating sales and expanding our geographic reach; integrating our recent acquisitions; and streamlining operations. Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 34% to $1.2 million. This represents our first quarter with over $1.0 million in sales. As previously announced, we subsequently achieved over $1 million in sales for the month of April alone, due in part to the acquisition of Trico Welding Supplies. This growth is strong validation that our strategy is working."

"During the first quarter of 2018, we closed on two acquisitions, Green Arc in Texas and Complete Welding of San Diego, which contributed to our sales growth. We also saw organic growth in our Florida operations through the addition of new sales representatives, resulting in more than 100 new clients in Florida in the first quarter alone."

"We see several meaningful opportunities on the technology front. We recently conducted successful testing with an international medical manufacturing company that is one of the largest producers of gelatin capsule coatings for liquid center pills. This represents a significant opportunity for the Company as this company produces a variety of waste that MagneGas can successfully gasify, accomplishing two of our core goals - converting waste to energy and reducing our costs to produce MagneGas2® by another 20-25%. This development would further enhance our pricing power relative to acetylene and enable us to grow more cost effectively."

"On the sterilization front, we have benefitted from our recent grant with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has allowed us to set up the necessary testing equipment in order to begin a series of live demonstrations of our sterilization equipment at an active dairy farm in Bowling Green, Florida. On May 10th we had our first live demonstration with representatives from the USDA, the Dairy Farmers Association and others, which we are pleased to report was quite successful, and we look to announcing our further progress on this front in the coming months."

Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas, commented, "Through all our expansion, we have maintained strict financial discipline, with a clear focus on improving profitability. Importantly, our cash flow from operations did improve, and excluding certain one-time expenses related to the acquisitions and capital markets activities, our normalized cash flows would have improved by over $800,000, representing our best quarterly financial performance in over ten years. This is a clear indication that as we complete our acquisitions, integrate them, and then leverage the combined team to drive growth, profitability is an achievable near-term objective for the Company."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased to $1.2 million, compared to $0.871 million in the same period last year. The 34% increase in revenue was due primarily to our two acquisitions in January and February 2018 and organic sales growth in pre-existing operations. The Company expanded through acquisition into the San Diego market in January 2018. This expansion contributed $109,984 in revenue during the period. The Company also expanded through acquisition into the East Texas and Louisiana markets in February 2018. This expansion contributed $156,361 in revenue during the period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company generated a gross profit of $413,879 compared to $368,400. Gross margins for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were 35% and 42%, respectively. The decline in gross margins was due to acquisition accounting treatment of the acquired inventory values. The Company anticipates that margins will improve as all acquired inventory is sold and our cost basis for replacement inventory is reflected in our future cost of goods sold. Partially offsetting this increase in cost of goods sold, the Company has achieved better pricing and terms on select products as it achieves economies of scale and greater buying power.

Operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were $3.3 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The increase in operating costs in 2018 was primarily attributable to the completion of two acquisitions in January and February 2018 and significant capital markets activity during the period. The Company spent $547,810 on consulting related to three acquisitions, including the acquisition of Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. which closed on April 2, 2018. During the three months ended March 31, 2018 the Company recognized a non-cash charge of $105,075 in stock-based compensation for employees, compared to $102,905 in the comparable three months ended March 31, 2017. Other non-cash operating expenses were due to depreciation and amortization charges of $159,211 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, compared to $167,338 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Conference Call

MagneGas' executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to give a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The call will be available on the Company's website at www.magnegas.com, or by calling 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company's website and a teleconference replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through 10:00 AM on June 15, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 29634.

About MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas® Corporation (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel "MagneGas2®" is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas®, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. ESSI has three locations in Florida, Green Arc has two locations in Texas and one location in Louisiana, Trico has two locations in northern California, and Complete Welding has one location in southern California. For more information on ESSI, please visit the company's website at http://www.weldingsupplytampa.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

MagneGas Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 2,103,254 $ 586,824 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $116,794 and $101,063, respectively 645,491 389,652 Inventory 1,601,931 738,950 Prepaid and other current assets 769,705 198,056 Total Current Assets 5,120,381 1,913,482 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,176,870 and $2,032,265, respectively 8,515,073 6,865,389 Deposit on acquisition 1,000,000 325,000 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $471,776 and $457,171, respectively 404,076 412,331 Security deposits 96,846 27,127 Goodwill 2,484,999 2,108,781 Total Assets $ 17,621,375 $ 11,652,110 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,715,981 $ 1,716,661 Accrued expenses 780,736 909,562 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 44,717 44,095 Capital leases, current 27,460 27,460 Note payable, net of debt discount of $138,247 and $184,204, respectively 217,586 451,754 Promissory notes payable - related party 32,188 100,000 Total Current Liabilities 2,818,668 3,249,532 Long Term Liabilities Note payable 520,000 520,000 Capital leases, net of current 75,840 63,839 Total Liabilities 3,414,508 3,833,371 Commitments and Contingencies Series C Preferred stock: 25,000 shares designated; 0 and 115 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of approximately $0 at March 31, 2018 and $115,000 December 31, 2017. - 115,000 Series E Preferred stock: 455,882 shares designated; 402,464 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of approximately $50,000 at March 31, 2018 and $430,950 at December 31, 2017. 50,000 430,950 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock: $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding with no liquidation preference at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 1,000 1,000 Series B Preferred stock: 2,700 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 - - Common stock: $0.001 par; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 13,264,655 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 1,782,864 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 13,265 1,783 Additional paid-in-capital 81,734,640 71,852,874 Accumulated deficit (67,592,038) (64,582,868) Total Stockholders' Equity 14,156,867 7,818,739 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,621,375 $ 11,652,110

MagneGas Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Revenue: $ 1,171,753 $ 871,788 Cost of Revenues 757,874 503,388 Gross Profit 413,879 368,400 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administration 3,153,994 2,607,866 Research and development 1,152 98,141 Depreciation and amortization 159,211 167,338 Total Operating Expenses 3,314,357 2,873,345 Operating Loss (2,900,478) (2,504,945) Other Income and (Expense): Interest (62,734) - Amortization of debt discount (45,958) (103,080) Other (expense) income - (4,554) Change in fair value of derivative liability - 831,420 Total Other Income (Expense) (108,692) 723,786 Net Loss (3,009,170) (1,781,159) Deemed dividend 930,300 - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (3,939,470) $ (1,781,159) Net loss per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.62) $ (0.03) Weighted average common shares: Basic and Diluted 6,350,695 59,179,672

