ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 15-May-2018 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018 THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DELIVERS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% Moscow, Russia - May 15, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS ? Revenue grew by 8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018 with average annual revenue growth of more than 5% over the last four quarters; ? The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue reached 53%; ? Consistently high growth rates in FTTx Broadband clients (+7%) and in IPTV subscribers (+12%), while ARPU continues to grow in our core broadband and IPTV segments; ? Increase in revenues from VAS and cloud services amounted to 86% in the first quarter of 2018, as a result of video surveillance projects, "Smart City", and the promotion of cloud services and data centre services. FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue grew by 8% to RUB 76.2 billion compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a like for like basis[3]; ? OIBDA[4] increased to RUB 23.2 billion on a like for like basis; ? OIBDA margin of 30.4%; ? Net profit increased by 15% to RUB 3.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a like for like basis; ? CAPEX[5] decreased by 15% to RUB 15.1 billion (19.8% of revenue) from RUB 17.7 billion (25.2% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2017; ? Consolidated Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB (5.8) billion[6] compared to RUB (2.3) billion in the first quarter of 2017; ? Net debt[7] increased by 6% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 191.8 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 1Q 2018, RUB mln RUB million 1Q 1Q 2017 % change, 1Q 2017 Change (%) 2018 y-o-y (like for (as like) reported) Revenue 76,203 70,273 8% 70,436 8% OIBDA 23,194 23,162 0.1% 21,569 8% OIBDA margin % 30.4% 33.0% - 30.6% - Operating 8,357 8,650 (3%) 8,093 3% Income Operating 11.0% 12.3% - 11.5% - margin % Net Income 3,864 3,358 15% 3,150 23% % of revenue 5.1% 4.8% - 4.5% - Capital 15,125 17,714 (15%) 17,714 (15%) Expenditure % of revenue 19.8% 25.2% - 25.1% - Net debt 191,78 180,005 7% 180,005 7% 8 Net debt/ 1.9 1.9 - 1.9 - annualised OIBDA FCF (5,849 (2,309) - (2,309) - ) Mikhail Oseevsky, President of Rostelecom, commented: "The Q1 2018 results came in line with our expectations. Our revenue is growing at a solid average annual rate of more than 5 per cent, which is an outstanding performance for our industry. Our operating business keeps improving, demonstrating OIBDA and net income growth. This is driven by the expansion of our digital segment, which grew by more than 20% in the first quarter of 2018 and currently accounts for 53% of our top-line. We are also increasing our competitive positions in the key pay-TV and broadband segments, thanks to a growing subscriber base and higher ARPU. Furthermore, we are delighted to have recorded 65% of new user connections in the pay-TV market. This, in turn, was achieved by promoting new services such as video surveillance, where we saw the subscriber base doubling in the reporting period. Higher demand for cloud services, data centers and information security solutions is also contributing to our top-line. We continue to successfully implement the Russian government's state projects of high strategic importance. Public funding enabled us to expand the number of high-speed connections in Russian healthcare centres and across remote areas during the first quarter. Rostelecom was also responsible for handling video surveillance for the presidential election in March 2018. In March, we updated our strategy and dividend policy, which confirmed that the on-going digital transformation of the business a key part of the roadmap for 2018-2022 and a key component for a robust business development strategy. We are a trusted digital partner for families, business and the State, and a credible provider of a wide range of high quality products and services in telecommunication, IT and other areas. To achieve this, Rostelecom is focusing on the creation of a solid ecosystem for its products and services, with a focus on higher quality customer care. We are also enhancing our technological platform, increasing the capability of our human resources function and improving operational efficiency across the business. Our strategy is fully aligned with the Russian State's "Digital economy" programme, where Rostelecom plays one of the key roles. The consistent implementation of our new strategic goals will contribute to higher dividend payments to our shareholders as we aim to deliver an industry leading dividend yield." Sergei Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Rostelecom's strong results for the first quarter of 2018 reflect our highly confident outlook for future developments of the digital segment. We expect our performance to continue to improve across all key financial indicators. We therefore revise our full year forecast for revenue growth, and anticipate an increase of more than 2 per cent. OIBDA margin is expected to be above 31.5% in 2018 with CAPEX of RUB 60-65 billion, excluding the implementation of government programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 2% to 12.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 2% to 12.0 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 7% year-on-year to 7.8 million (65% of the subscriber base); 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 5% to 9.9 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 12% to 5.0 million; 3) The number of MVNO subscribers increased almost 4-fold over the year and reached 0.9 million; 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 8% to 18.7 million. Number of 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 % change, 4Q 2017 % change, subscribers y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12.7 12.5 2% 12.7 0.01% Residential 12.0 11.7 2% 12.0 0.2% clients Corporate clients 0.7 0.8 (3%) 0.8 (3%) Pay TV 9.9 9.4 5% 9.8 2% Incl. IPTV 5.0 4.4 12% 4.8 2% MVNO subscribers 0.9 0.2 292% 0.8 6% Local telephony 18.7 20.3 (8%) 19.1 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 1Q 2018 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of services: ? Rostelecom released outdoor surveillance camera solutions to ensure the security of private households and open areas surrounding buildings, within its "Video Surveillance" service; ? A brand-new cloud-based offering was introduced to provide greater security and faster performance of web resources; the launch of this solution will allow Rostelecom to expand the range of information security services and offer customers new protection mechanisms; ? A number of nationwide initiatives were launched to promote high speed Internet connection and IPTV, including "Cinemania", "Gainful film collection", "Movies for you", "Year of cinema 2018", "2018 CPE" and others; ? A pilot project based on the 4K technology for the HoReCa segment was launched in Saint-Petersburg; ? Rostelecom improved the functionality of its services and enhanced its offering for corporate and state clients within the following product lines: "Hosted PBX", "Web conferencing", "Managed communication services", "Virtual Data Centre", and "Information security"; ? Special offers within the MVNO project were launched, including: ? "Free month" and "Two Internet connections" promo actions, which allow users to get a 50% discount on Home Internet connection, provided mobile communication is used extensively; ? A new "SMS Advertising" service was launched for B2B and B2G clients of Rostelecom's mobile services. Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: ? During the first quarter of 2018, the Company took the lead with around 65% of new subscriptions in the pay-TV market[8]; ? The "Video Surveillance" client base doubled over the reporting period; ? Rostelecom was appointed as the operator of the Unified Biometric System

