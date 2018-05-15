

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth held steady in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, the same rate of increase as in the previous quarter.



In the third quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 3.9 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 2.4 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation grew by 7.2 percent.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.6 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.8 percent from the fourth quarter, when it grew by 0.7 percent.



In a separate report, the statistical office reveled that consumer price inflation slowed to 2.0 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March.



Month-on-month, consumer prices rebounded 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent fall in March.



