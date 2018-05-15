DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 15-May-2018 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018 THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION DELIVERS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 8% Moscow, Russia - May 15, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS ? Revenue grew by 8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018 with average annual revenue growth of more than 5% over the last four quarters; ? The digital segment's[2] contribution to total revenue reached 53%; ? Consistently high growth rates in FTTx Broadband clients (+7%) and in IPTV subscribers (+12%), while ARPU continues to grow in our core broadband and IPTV segments; ? Increase in revenues from VAS and cloud services amounted to 86% in the first quarter of 2018, as a result of video surveillance projects, "Smart City", and the promotion of cloud services and data centre services. FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue grew by 8% to RUB 76.2 billion compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a like for like basis[3]; ? OIBDA[4] increased to RUB 23.2 billion on a like for like basis; ? OIBDA margin of 30.4%; ? Net profit increased by 15% to RUB 3.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a like for like basis; ? CAPEX[5] decreased by 15% to RUB 15.1 billion (19.8% of revenue) from RUB 17.7 billion (25.2% of revenue) in the first quarter of 2017; ? Consolidated Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB (5.8) billion[6] compared to RUB (2.3) billion in the first quarter of 2017; ? Net debt[7] increased by 6% since the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 191.8 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 1Q 2018, RUB mln RUB million 1Q 1Q 2017 % change, 1Q 2017 Change (%) 2018 y-o-y (like for (as like) reported) Revenue 76,203 70,273 8% 70,436 8% OIBDA 23,194 23,162 0.1% 21,569 8% OIBDA margin % 30.4% 33.0% - 30.6% - Operating 8,357 8,650 (3%) 8,093 3% Income Operating 11.0% 12.3% - 11.5% - margin % Net Income 3,864 3,358 15% 3,150 23% % of revenue 5.1% 4.8% - 4.5% - Capital 15,125 17,714 (15%) 17,714 (15%) Expenditure % of revenue 19.8% 25.2% - 25.1% - Net debt 191,78 180,005 7% 180,005 7% 8 Net debt/ 1.9 1.9 - 1.9 - annualised OIBDA FCF (5,849 (2,309) - (2,309) - ) Mikhail Oseevsky, President of Rostelecom, commented: "The Q1 2018 results came in line with our expectations. Our revenue is growing at a solid average annual rate of more than 5 per cent, which is an outstanding performance for our industry. Our operating business keeps improving, demonstrating OIBDA and net income growth. This is driven by the expansion of our digital segment, which grew by more than 20% in the first quarter of 2018 and currently accounts for 53% of our top-line. We are also increasing our competitive positions in the key pay-TV and broadband segments, thanks to a growing subscriber base and higher ARPU. Furthermore, we are delighted to have recorded 65% of new user connections in the pay-TV market. This, in turn, was achieved by promoting new services such as video surveillance, where we saw the subscriber base doubling in the reporting period. Higher demand for cloud services, data centers and information security solutions is also contributing to our top-line. We continue to successfully implement the Russian government's state projects of high strategic importance. Public funding enabled us to expand the number of high-speed connections in Russian healthcare centres and across remote areas during the first quarter. Rostelecom was also responsible for handling video surveillance for the presidential election in March 2018. In March, we updated our strategy and dividend policy, which confirmed that the on-going digital transformation of the business a key part of the roadmap for 2018-2022 and a key component for a robust business development strategy. We are a trusted digital partner for families, business and the State, and a credible provider of a wide range of high quality products and services in telecommunication, IT and other areas. To achieve this, Rostelecom is focusing on the creation of a solid ecosystem for its products and services, with a focus on higher quality customer care. We are also enhancing our technological platform, increasing the capability of our human resources function and improving operational efficiency across the business. Our strategy is fully aligned with the Russian State's "Digital economy" programme, where Rostelecom plays one of the key roles. The consistent implementation of our new strategic goals will contribute to higher dividend payments to our shareholders as we aim to deliver an industry leading dividend yield." Sergei Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Rostelecom's strong results for the first quarter of 2018 reflect our highly confident outlook for future developments of the digital segment. We expect our performance to continue to improve across all key financial indicators. We therefore revise our full year forecast for revenue growth, and anticipate an increase of more than 2 per cent. OIBDA margin is expected to be above 31.5% in 2018 with CAPEX of RUB 60-65 billion, excluding the implementation of government programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 1) The number of broadband subscribers grew by 2% to 12.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The B2C subscriber base grew by 2% to 12.0 million, whilst the number of subscribers connected by fibre optic increased by 7% year-on-year to 7.8 million (65% of the subscriber base); 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 5% to 9.9 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 12% to 5.0 million; 3) The number of MVNO subscribers increased almost 4-fold over the year and reached 0.9 million; 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 8% to 18.7 million. Number of 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 % change, 4Q 2017 % change, subscribers y-o-y y-o-y (million): Broadband 12.7 12.5 2% 12.7 0.01% Residential 12.0 11.7 2% 12.0 0.2% clients Corporate clients 0.7 0.8 (3%) 0.8 (3%) Pay TV 9.9 9.4 5% 9.8 2% Incl. IPTV 5.0 4.4 12% 4.8 2% MVNO subscribers 0.9 0.2 292% 0.8 6% Local telephony 18.7 20.3 (8%) 19.1 (2%) services KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 1Q 2018 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of services: ? Rostelecom released outdoor surveillance camera solutions to ensure the security of private households and open areas surrounding buildings, within its "Video Surveillance" service; ? A brand-new cloud-based offering was introduced to provide greater security and faster performance of web resources; the launch of this solution will allow Rostelecom to expand the range of information security services and offer customers new protection mechanisms; ? A number of nationwide initiatives were launched to promote high speed Internet connection and IPTV, including "Cinemania", "Gainful film collection", "Movies for you", "Year of cinema 2018", "2018 CPE" and others; ? A pilot project based on the 4K technology for the HoReCa segment was launched in Saint-Petersburg; ? Rostelecom improved the functionality of its services and enhanced its offering for corporate and state clients within the following product lines: "Hosted PBX", "Web conferencing", "Managed communication services", "Virtual Data Centre", and "Information security"; ? Special offers within the MVNO project were launched, including: ? "Free month" and "Two Internet connections" promo actions, which allow users to get a 50% discount on Home Internet connection, provided mobile communication is used extensively; ? A new "SMS Advertising" service was launched for B2B and B2G clients of Rostelecom's mobile services. This led to a growth in subscriber base to 0.9 million users; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: ? During the first quarter of 2018, the Company took the lead with around 65% of new subscriptions in the pay-TV market[8]; ? The "Video Surveillance" client base doubled over the reporting period; ? Rostelecom was appointed as the operator of the Unified Biometric System

under the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation from February 22, 2018 #293-r; ? Rostelecom introduced a beta-version of the Unified Biometric System; ? Rostelecom and Positive Technologies started cooperation on the development of web security applications; ? Jointly with Nokia and "Skolkovo" Fund, Rostelecom launched Russia's first open pilot site based on the new generation 5G network in the "Skolkovo" innovation centre; ? Rostelecom successfully delivered the video surveillance of Russia's presidential election on March 18, 2018. More than 46,000 IP-cameras were installed to monitor the election process; the contract was worth RUB 2.7 billion; ? Rostelecom signed an agreement with Rosselkhoznadzor (the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance) to cooperate in conversion of veterinary paperwork and clients' connection to the veterinary certification electronic platform "The federal information system Mercury"; ? The integrated spatial information platform ("Geodata Information System" (GIS) "Zemlya" (the Earth), developed by Rostelecom, was launched in Russia's Arkhangelsk region; ? More than 66 million Russians citizens had registered to the Unified System of Identification and Authentication (USIA) by February 2018; ? Rostelecom signed an agreement that facilitates traffic monitoring and the provision of DDoS attacks protection services on the Technoserv Cloud platform; ? Rostelecom signed and renewed a number of large contracts with the Russian Pension Fund, the Russian Post, the Federal Bailiffs Service, Rosselkhozbank (the Russian Agricultural Bank), Rosneft, Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network, the Transport Directorate of the World Football Cup 2018 in Russia and others; ? The OmniChat call centre for VTB 24 systems was shortlisted at Call Centre Guru Awards 2018 and received the award for "Best technology application. Product of the year"; ? Rostelecom successfully completed the first stage of TEA Network (Transit Europe Asia) upgrade to 3x100G; ? In preparation for the World Football Cup 2018, Rostelecom arranged TV and radio broadcast for VIDI 30X10G; ? For Kazakh and Azerbaijani operators, Rostelecom improved Internet access and connectivity to 300 Gbit/s. Other News ? Rostelecom presented "Strategy 2022", approved by the board of directors, and the revised dividend policy for 2018-2020; ? Sergei Anokhin was appointed as Rostelecom's Chief Financial Officer; ? Rostelecom invested in mobile operating system developer Sailfish; ? Rostelecom became the official regional sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup; ? International rating agency Fitch Ratings affirmed Rostelecom's long-term issuer default rating of BBB- with stable outlook; ? Rostelecom announced the placement of its 001P-04R series bonds at a coupon rate of 7.15% per annum. The bonds, with a total nominal value of RUB 10 billion, have a six-year put option from the placement date and a maturity of 10 years with a nominal value of RUB 1,000 each. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 % change, 1Q 2017 Change y-o-y (%) (like for (as like) reported ) Broadband 19,183 17,716 8% 17,508 10% TV services 8,175 6,905 18% 6,642 23% Fixed telephony 18,283 20,408 (10%) 20,399 (10%) Wholesale 19,399 17,348 12% 17,311 12% services Rent of channels 2,297 2,405 (5%) 2,403 (4%) Interconnect and 8,376 6,739 24% 6,743 24% traffic transit services VPN 5,524 5,077 9% 5,024 10% Rent and 3,203 3,126 2% 3,141 2% maintenance of telecommunication s infrastructure VAS and cloud 7,237 3,889 86% 3,894 86% services Other 2,610 2,584 1% 3,258 (20%) telecommunication s services Other 1,317 1,425 (8%) 1,425 (8%) non-telecommunica tions services Total 76,203 70,273 8% 70,436 8% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 % change, 1Q 2017 Change y-o-y (%) (like for (as like) reported ) Residential 34,086 33,782 1% 33,967 0.3% customers Corporate 27,013 23,347 16% 23,352 16% customers / Government customers Operators 13,986 12,004 17% 11,990 17% Other 1,119 1,140 (2%) 1,128 (1%) Total 76,203 70,273 8% 70,436 8% In the first quarter of 2018, revenue increased by 8% to RUB 76.2 billion, compared to the first quarter of 2017 on a like-for-like basis, as a result of the following factors: ? an 86% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to proceeds from the video surveillance services provided during the presidential election in Russia, as well as the development of "Smart City" projects, data-centres and the promotion of cloud services; ? a 12% increase in revenue from interconnect and traffic transmission services, and the organization of VPN channels; ? an 8% rise in revenue from broadband services due to an increased number of subscribers and higher ARPU; ? an 18% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU. Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 % 1Q 2017 Change (%) change, y-o-y (like (as for reported like) ) Personnel costs (24,485 (23,481) 4% (23,923) 2% ) Depreciation, (14,078 (14,506) (3%) (13,470) 5% Amortization and ) impairment losses Interconnection (14,144 (10,705) 32% (10,775) 31% charges ) Materials, repairs (6,338) (6,183) 3% (6,183) 3% and maintenance, utilities Gain on the 418 154 171% 154 171% disposal of PPE and intangible assets Impairment loss of (1,174) (656) 79% (656) 79% financial assets measured at amortized cost Other operating 3,579 3,132 14% 3,132 14% income Other operating (11,624 (9,377) 24% (10,622) 9% expenses ) Total operating (67,846 (61,623) 10% (62,343) 9% expenses ) In the first quarter of 2018, operating expenses increased by 10% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 on a like for like basis and amounted to RUB 67.8 billion, largely due to the following factors: ? a 32% increase (by RUB 3.4 billion) in interconnection charges, mainly due to higher expenditure on interconnect and traffic transit services, as a result of an increase in corresponding income; ? a 24% increase (by RUB 2.2 billion) in other operating expenses, partly related to the video surveillance project for the presidential election, as well as equipment delivery as part of B2B/G projects and further promotion of Rostelecom's services; ? a 4% increase (by RUB 1.0 billion) in personnel costs, mainly due to accrual of the provision under the new long-term incentive programme, as well as transformation in pension liabilities. Personnel costs decreased by 3%, excluding the accrual of the provision under the long-term incentive programme and transformation of pension liabilities; ? a 79% increase (by RUB 0.5 billion) in impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost, mainly due to one-off write-offs related to the past reporting periods. Operating profit in the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 3% to RUB 8.4 billion compared to the corresponding period on a like for like basis. OIBDA for the first quarter of 2018 increased to RUB 23.2 billion. The OIBDA margin was 30.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 33.0% in the corresponding period of 2017 on a like for like basis. Net Income Analysis In the first quarter of 2018, profit before tax reached RUB 4.9 billion, a 14% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2017 on a like for like basis. The increase in profit before tax in the first quarter of 2018 mainly resulted from the following factors: ? a decrease in losses from associates, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia, has been the major factor effecting the profit before tax dynamics; ? a decrease in amortization expenditure has also had a positive impact on the profit before tax increase; ? expenses related to the new long-term incentive programme and transformation in pension liabilities were also reflected in the profit before tax dynamics. Income tax in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 10% to RUB 1.0 billion. Income tax dynamics reflects the increase in profit before tax. The effective income tax rate was 21% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the rate of 20% set by the Tax Code. Net profit increased by 15% in the first quarter of 2018 and totalled RUB

