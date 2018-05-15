EURid has released its Q1 2018 Progress Report today, highlighting its quarterly statistics and developments. Highlights include:

Between Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, registrations grew from 3 815 055 to 3 824 289, an increase of 9 234 domain names.

The quarter posted a renewal rate of 79.2%.

The top growth country for the quarter remains Ireland, as in Q4 2017, followed by Iceland and Cyprus.

The top ten countries with the most .eu registrations are Germany (1 008 921), the Netherlands (507 014), France (349 263), the United Kingdom (323 166), Italy (262 589), Poland (261 192), Austria (182 881), Czech Republic (155 996), Belgium (137 960), and Spain (112 449).

Developments throughout the quarter also include the unveil of the 2018 IDN World Report at the EIF Breakfast, .eu Academy traineeship with .ke, identity fraud linked domain name suspension effort, Brexit and .eu TLD update, and ADR discount.

An addition to the Progress Report is a new section on EURid's website categorisation project, which kicked off in Q1 2018. This project has the goal of further understanding how .eu domain names are being used. From a random sample size of 225 000 .eu domain names, the initial findings show that:

79% of domain names resolve

88% of resolving domain names contain content

81% of resolving domain names have a functioning mailbox setup

As EURid delves deeper into this project, they will categorise all .eu domain names based on their content.

"The website categorisation project will serve as a gateway for the public to see how the .eu extension is being used. This information will be very useful for small and large businesses alike, who seek to brand themselves through the .eu extension", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid's External Relations Manager.

About EURid

EURid is the non-profit organisation that operates the .eu and .?? TLDs, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment.

