Veeva CRM now pervasive across phones, tablets, and laptops to provide the right information when and where field teams need it

Veeva Commercial Medical Summit, North America - Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced mobile innovations in Veeva CRM that empower field teams with the information they need from any device. Veeva CRM's new real-time architecture combined with the Sunrise user interface (UI) provide a consistent and intuitive mobile experience across all Apple and Windows devices, including phones, tablets, and laptops. Now the field can have the right information at the right time for improved execution and productivity.

New real-time architecture and Sunrise UI in Veeva CRM deliver the right information at the right time to the field across all devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Veeva understands how field teams work and continues to deliver innovation in Veeva CRM that makes it easier for our sales team to access the information they need, when and where they need it," said Michael Donnelly, executive director, customer insights and analytics at Optinose. "Veeva CRM will enable us to gain real-time insights at the point of execution to drive smarter, informed interactions with our customers."

Sales reps and medical science liaisons expect to access CRM details in real-time from the device that works best for them. With Veeva CRM, information such as activity, customer, and product data will now sync automatically so it is always available and accessible from any device whether planning on a laptop at home, checking a mobile phone on the road, or engaging a healthcare professional (HCP) with a tablet. Also, push notifications provide immediate visibility into the most important information or the next best action to take.

"Veeva continues to deliver industry-first capabilities that help customers improve their execution and productivity," said Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM. "Veeva CRM keeps information in sync and provides a seamless mobile experience that helps field teams work at the speed of business and take action from anywhere with the device of their choice."

Veeva is committed to customer success and continues to build upon its track record of Veeva CRM innovation to help commercial teams be more efficient and improve digital engagement with HCPs. More than 280 companies are on Veeva CRM, which has helped launch 83% of new drugs approved by the FDA over the past three years.1

The Veeva CRM Sunrise user interface is expected to be available this summer for Apple iOS and early 2019 for Windows OS. Real-time sync for Veeva CRM is expected to be available for Apple iOS in fall 2018.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 600 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

1 Based on Veeva internal research

