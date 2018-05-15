Bond Brand Loyalty and Buljan & Partners Form Strategic Alliance to Expand Global Presence and Deliver Transformative Customer Engagement Solutions

Partnership leverages global insights and local expertise to re-humanize business

NEW YORK, TORONTO and LONDON, May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty, a leading customer engagement agency, and Madrid- and Munich-based Buljan & Partners, a customer-centric management, customer experience, and engagement consultancy, announce a strategic partnership.

Bond and Buljan are excited about pairing their global insights and extensive suite of services, accelerating each firm's growth globally.

Through the combination of knowledge and regional expertise, the partnership will strengthen the market position for both organizations and increase the value to clients entering and operating internationally.

Both organizations will gain a deepened knowledge base and invaluable global insights, services, and capabilities. Insights from combined studies include Buljan's Automotive Customer Experience study, Bond's annual Loyalty Report-the largest of its kind globally- along with a new Human Experience study that launched this year. Together, these assets are a powerhouse of comprehensive intelligence that inform client plans and decisions.

"North America is the most mature loyalty and customer experience market globally, and we look forward to combining Bond's expertise, leadership, and reputation with our extensive customer-centricity frameworks and experience to bring increased value to our clients," said Silvana Buljan, Founder and CEO, Buljan & Partners. "This allows us to help our clients differentiate their customers' experience, and we're excited to take the expertise that has served our clients so well in Europe to North America."



"We continue to expand our global footprint through the growth of our team in the U.K. and strategic alliances with organizations such as Buljan-whose people become a natural extension of Bond," said Bob Macdonald, President and CEO of Bond. "When in discussions with Buljan, we saw a partner that shared our philosophy to design, build, and operate customer and employee engagement solutions across human and digital channels in order to increase brand loyalty and customer lifetime value."

With complementary competencies, both Bond and Buljan are focused on re-humanizing business and are poised to provide their respective clients with the depth of services that responds to the demands of global brands today and in the future.

About Bond Brand Loyalty

Bond Brand Loyalty is a global customer engagement agency that specializes in building brand loyalty for the world's most influential and valuable brands. Our mission is to make marketing more rewarding for customers, richer and more resilient for brands, and to deliver profitable business outcomes for our clients. We build measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of services that includes loyalty solutions, customer experience, marketing research, customer analytics, live brand experiences, and proprietary technology platforms. Visit our website (https://bondbrandloyalty.com/), follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/954303/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/createabond), or contact us at 1-844-277-2663.

About Buljan & Partners

Buljan & Partners is an international consultancy that is passionate about customer and employee experience, customer engagement, and customer-centric management. We support our customers by applying a unique three-phase approach (START, CREATE, ENGAGE) that we consider the framework companies need to apply to position themselves as customer-centric. Our multicultural and multidisciplinary team accompanies our clients on their way to true Customer Orientation at all organizational and functional levels, considering each project a unique challenge. Buljan & Partners methodology has been evolving over the past 15 years, making companies a better place for customers and employees. Find out more on our website (http://www.buljanandpartners.com/).

Contact:

Bond Brand Loyalty

Richard Lane, Marketing Director

Richard.Lane@bondbrandloyalty.com (mailto:Richard.Lane@bondbrandloyalty.com)

+1 (905) 696.5319 M. +1 (416) 844.9658

Buljan Buljan & Partners

Lisa Rottmann

rottmann@buljanandpartners.com (mailto:rottmann@buljanandpartners.com)

+34 914 488 882

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50edd25a-2a21-48ff-ae9d-6ddec4e904cb (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50edd25a-2a21-48ff-ae9d-6ddec4e904cb)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Bond Brand Loyalty via Globenewswire

