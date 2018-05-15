Biomax Informatics AG announces that their longtime client, Royal DSM N.V., has signed a multi-year license for the Biomax "semantic search" technology to implement their new enterprise knowledge platform for fast, simple and comprehensive knowledge discovery.

The Biomax semantic search technology provides an extensible framework that automatically maintains a growing and evolving semantic network. The platform works with in-house documents such as R&D archives as well as public data resources. It integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and helps leverage knowledge buried both in decades old data as well as data derived from news feeds -- providing real-time semantic analysis of breaking news.

Leveraging semantic networks, the search platform contains a sophisticated question answering system using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-augmented search algorithms. The extensible semantic network connects and gets more sustainable value from the ever-increasing wealth of knowledge generated by DSM research across all domains.

"DSM and Biomax already have a long-standing relationship and I am happy that we can expand this relationship into building a knowledge platform for DSM research. Better knowledge discovery for DSM is pivotal in achieving our innovation ambition for the coming years," comments Dr. Marcus Remmers, CTO Royal DSM N.V.

Biomax Informatics CEO, Dr. Klaus Heumann added, "We are excited to contribute to DSM's ambition to be at the forefront of innovation by deploying our semantic search technology company-wide for better time management, increased effectiveness and accelerated productivity."

About Royal DSM

Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees.

About Biomax

Biomax Informatics provides computational solutions for better decision making and knowledge management in the life sciences. They help customers generate value by integrating information from proprietary and public resources to enable a knowledge-based approach to developing innovative life science products. Biomax's worldwide customer community includes clinics, companies and research organizations that are successful in drug discovery, diagnostics, fine chemicals, food and plant production.www.biomax.com

Biomax is a registered trademarks of Biomax Informatics AG in Germany and other countries. Registered names, trademarks, etc., used in this document, even when not specifically marked as such, are not to be considered unprotected by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005070/en/

Contacts:

Biomax Informatics AG

Dr. Sascha Losko

Tel: +49 89 895574-0

Email: sascha.losko@biomax.com