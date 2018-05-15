ICON's Late Phase Experts to Leverage Saama's Award-Winning Life Science Analytics Cloud to Support Improved Commercial Decision Making

Saama Technologies, a leading clinical and health data analytics company, and ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development and commercialization solutions and services, have partnered to accelerate the use of Real World Evidence (RWE) across the product lifecycle and drive mission critical decisions for medical affairs, reimbursement and commercialization functions.

Biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies are seeking comprehensive RWE technology solutions that can support an array of RWE applications across the enterprise. Through this partnership, ICON brings real world data (RWD) strategy and platform deployment expertise to complement Saama's deep experience in utilizing innovative applications such as Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and advanced Data Visualization tools.

The volume of healthcare data continues to grow exponentially and is forecasted to hit more than two zettabytes by 2020.* This dramatic increase in the availability of and access to anonymized electronic patient records requires new approaches for closing the medical product development and commercialization cycle.

"Saama is very excited about our partnership with ICON, which further expands our new Life Science Ecosystem," said Murali Krishnam, VP Strategic Partnerships and Alliances of Saama. "Saama's Artificial Intelligence-based analytics platform, combined with ICON's Real World Evidence, Strategy and Analytic (RWESA) services, will help biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies rapidly deploy a RWE-generating platform. This will support greater efficiencies in drug development, providing the RWE needed to inform medical affairs, regulatory and reimbursement decisions and underscoring the value of the medical technology to patients and providers."

"Our partnership with Saama will help us to unlock the real world data for our sponsors, offering improved clarity regarding the various types of real world data and how they can best generate RWE to inform clinical and commercialization strategies," said Ramita Tandon, Executive Vice President of ICON's Commercialization and Outcomes Division.

Saama's award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) integrates multiple sources of structured, unstructured and real-time data to optimize clinical and commercialization processes for deployment in less than 90 days, thus securing better business outcomes faster. In addition, LSAC further lowers the total cost of platform ownership significantly for continuous RWE generation and for managing evolving business needs. This approach integrates seamlessly with ICON's unique Real World Intelligence approach to combine RWD and advanced expertise in answering important questions on patient experience, market access requirements, strategic evidence planning and roadmap development.

Through this partnership, ICON becomes part of Saama's recently announced Life Science Ecosystem, which combines the unparalleled benefits of Saama's Life Science Analytics Cloud with the specific strengths of clinical or real-world data providers.

About Saama

Saama Technologies is the advanced data and analytics company delivering actionable business insights for life sciences and the Global 2000. Saama is singularly focused on driving fast, flexible, impactful business outcomes for its clients through advanced data and analytics. Saama's unique "hybrid" approach integrates focused solutions and expertise across the life sciences domain, business consulting, machine learning, automated data management, cloud and big data technologies. Saama's approach integrates manual and disconnected data initiatives into a well-aligned roadmap facilitating the client's journey from strategy through solution implementation to generate business outcomes.

About ICON

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug development and commercialisation solutions and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,380 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com

*The Digital Universe Driving Data Growth in Healthcare, EMC Corp. Vertical Industry Brief with Research and Analysis by IDC, 2014

