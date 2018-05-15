Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Hit 8.1% CAGR to 2023, Dominated by Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Surgeries

PUNE, India, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global plastic surgery instruments market is expected to reach USD 1,479.0 million by 2023 from USD 1,002.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Increasing awareness and demand for cosmetic surgeries, growing number of age-related surgeries across the globe, and increasing incidence of cancer are the key drivers of the global plastic surgery instruments market.

Prominent players in the plastic surgery instruments market include Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH (Germany), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), BMT Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Anthony Products, Inc. (US), Bolton Surgical Ltd. (UK), Surgicon Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan), and Blink Medical (UK).

"Electrosurgical instruments are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into handheld instruments, electrosurgical instruments, and other plastic surgery instruments. The electrosurgical instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements and the growing demand for reducing the operating time of surgeries are driving the growth of the electrosurgical instruments market

Report provides an overview of plastic surgery instruments market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, procedure, end user, and region. Furthermore, report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market along with their company profiles, recent developments, & key market strategies.

The plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into hospitals and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals and increasing demand for cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

Study estimates the plastic surgery instruments market size for 2018 & projects its demand till 2023. In primary research process, various sources from both demand side & supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for report. Primary sources from demand side include medical researchers, hospital purchase managers, and academic research institutes.

The plastic surgery instruments market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the high demand and growing public acceptance of cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyles, and growing willingness to spend on cosmetic surgeries across the globe.

Plastic surgery instruments market report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with closest approximations of revenues for overall plastic surgery instruments market and its subsegments. Report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.

