Prospect Co., Ltd - Notice: Share Trading Unit Change and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") 's Board of Directors has approved the share trading unit change and partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.

Note

1. About share trading unit change

A. Reason:

To comply with "Action Plan for Consolidating Trading Units" announced by the Japanese stock exchanges which aims to standardizing the trading unit of domestic listed companies to 100 shares. As a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Company will change the share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares, as defined in Article 8 of the Company's current Articles of Incorporation.

B. Contents of the change: share trading unit from 1,000 shares to 100 shares

C. Effective date:October 1, 2018

2. About partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

A. Reason:

same reason as mentioned above in 1. A.

B. Contents of the amendment:

The underlined indicates the changes.

Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed changes Article 8 (Share Unit) A share unit of the Company shall comprise one thousand (1000) shares of stock. Article 8 (Share Unit) A share unit of the Company shall comprise one hundred (100) shares of stock. Supplementary Information (for transition purpose regarding share unit) The change in Article 8 (share unit) shall take effect on October 1, 2018 and the Supplementary Information shall be deleted on the same day

C. Effective date:October 1, 2018