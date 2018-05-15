Dr. Levin Brings More Than 35 Years of Biomedical Engineering and Cardiac Expertise to the Company

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets, today announced that Howard R. Levin, M.D., has been named the company's chief medical officer. A veteran in the field of biomedical engineering and cardiology and one of the original developers of RenalGuard Therapy, Dr. Levin brings more than 35 years of clinical and commercial healthcare experience to the role.

Dr. Levin's inventions and co-inventions have helped launch multiple products and companies in the cardiology, renal and respiratory fields. He is also president, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Coridea, LLC, a medical device incubator that translates ideas into new therapeutic options for patients. As a heart failure/transplant cardiologist and former medical director of the Mechanical Cardiac Support Program at Columbia Presbyterian, Dr. Levin brings extensive clinical and academic experience to RenalGuard's management team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Levin to RenalGuard Solutions. His academic and medical background, as well as his experience with launching new companies, brings a unique perspective and expertise to our organization," said Jim Dillon, CEO of RenalGuard Solutions. "Dr. Levin will provide strategic insight to our research, development and clinical teams as we broaden our work in treating patients with heart failure who are diuretic-resistant and at risk of kidney injury."

RenalGuard Therapy fluid-management platform technology addresses kidney health in patients at risk for contrast-induced acute kidney injury (CI-AKI). RenalGuard Therapy enables clinicians to achieve optimal hydration for patients by inducing high urine output rates, while avoiding under- or over-hydration. RenalGuard-supported diuretic therapy is currently the subject of a study to evaluate its use as a treatment for patients who are fluid-overloaded due to heart failure, with results to be presented as a late breaking clinical trial at Heart Failure 2018, the annual meeting of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, in Vienna in May.

"RenalGuard is making significant advancements in improving care for patients at-risk for a range of insults to the kidney," said Dr. Levin. "It's an exciting time to be joining the company as the team prepares to present exciting new data at Heart Failure 2018 later this month and as we continue to expand the potential applications for RenalGuard Therapy platform technology."

Dr. Levin will be participating in the RenalGuard Solutions Satellite Symposium, titled "Problems and Optimization of Volume Management in Patients with Acute Heart Failure," alongside Dr. Piotr Ponikowski and Dr. Wilfried Mullens at Heart Failure 2018 on Saturday, May 26 at 13.30. Earlier this year, RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. reported positive results from a first-in-man feasibility study focusing on the RenalGuard System to manage fluids during diuretic therapy in congestive heart failure patients suffering from fluid overload.

About RenalGuard Therapy

RenalGuard Therapy measures a patient's urine output and automatically infuses hydration fluid based on that urine output. The system is designed to induce high-urine rates, which have been shown to protect the kidney from a range of insults. A number of studies have demonstrated the ability of RenalGuard Therapy to protect patients from AKI following catheterization procedures when compared to the standard of care, including:

MYTHOS, which found RenalGuard Therapy to be superior to overnight hydration

REMEDIAL II, which found RenalGuard Therapy to be superior to sodium bicarbonate hydration

Protect-TAVI, which reported a significant reduction in post-procedural acute kidney injury (AKI) following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) when using RenalGuard Therapy during the procedure, compared to standard therapy

AKIGUARD, which showed significant improvement in long-term outcomes when using RenalGuard Therapy vs. standard therapy

Two meta-analysis of these results (Putzu and Mattathil) found RenalGuard Therapy consistently reduced kidney injury, dialysis, adverse events and mortality compared to standard therapy

About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on innovative technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The company's lead product, RenalGuard Therapy, is designed to protect patients from acute kidney injury (AKI), including contrast-induced AKI. Investigator-sponsored studies in Europe have demonstrated RenalGuard's effectiveness at preventing CI-AKI in at-risk patients. RenalGuard Therapy is CE-marked and is sold in Europe and certain countries around the world via a network of distributors. The CIN-RG RenalGuard pivotal study is underway in the United States to support a planned Premarket Approval submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018. For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.renalguard.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @RenalGuard.

