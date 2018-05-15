Best-in-Class Universal Switching Technology and End-to-End Performance Optimization Software Significantly Improve Network Efficiencies and Service Agility

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced that ESB Telecoms Ltd. has selected Coriant industry-leading packet optical transport and service optimization technology to enhance the performance of its nationwide high-speed network infrastructure. Optimized for efficient, low latency transport of Carrier Ethernet, IP, SDH, and optical wavelength services, the new network enhancements build upon a Coriant technology foundation and include deployment of the Coriant mTera universal switching platform for agnostic service aggregation and software-enabled dashboard reporting and analytics for sophisticated end-to-end performance management.

ESB Telecoms, one of the leading wholesale providers of managed bandwidth services in the Republic of Ireland, owns and operates an extensive fiber optic network that spans 42 nationwide Points of Presences and connects major data center sites throughout the country. With its new deployment, ESB Telecoms is leveraging the latest advances in Coriant's carrier-class solutions portfolio to improve network utilization and service efficiencies across its packet and optical (Layers 1-3) enabled infrastructure in response to increasing demand for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) and other high-bandwidth services.

"Our carrier customers rely on ESB Telecoms to provide the highest level of service assurance and responsiveness, and we continue to advance the capabilities of network infrastructure to help them keep pace with increasingly unpredictable connectivity demands," said Dermot Hopkins, Active Equipment Engineering Manager, ESB Telecoms. "As data on our network grows, Coriant's innovative performance management solution developed with the Coriant Software Consulting team gives us the tools to optimize Ethernet and IP service flows, while its universal switching technology provides a resilient foundation for the efficient aggregation and transport of diverse traffic types."

Deployed in the ESB Telecoms network to interconnect core sites, the Coriant mTera UTP is an extremely flexible multiservice transport solution that supports software-defined Universal Switching, including OTN, Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP, and SONET/SDH in a single, power-efficient system architecture. In a highly compact form factor, the mTera platform supports an extremely dense 7 Tbps of universal switching capacity per shelf with up to 12 Tbps of total switching capacity per rack. The Coriant Dashboard Reporting and Analytics software solution provides easy access to the most crucial network health and performance indicators, with timely trend reports that enable proactive analysis and configuring of transport infrastructure to optimize network performance and accelerate return on investment.

"We are pleased to extend our trusted supplier relationship and long-standing technology collaboration with ESB Telecoms," said Ronald Van der Kraan, Managing Director, Europe, Coriant. "In addition to providing cutting-edge innovations that empower scalable end-to-end service offerings and a superior customer experience, we have also entered into an agreement with ESB Telecoms to deliver first-line care and maintenance services, further enhancing the comprehensive Coriant value proposition."

The Coriant mTera solution enhances an end-to-end transport infrastructure that also includes the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport and Coriant 7100 Packet Optical Transport platforms.

About ESB Telecoms Ltd.

ESB Telecoms Ltd. is the telecoms subsidiary of ESB, the Irish energy utility. ESB Telecoms Ltd. owns and operates the National Telecommunications Fibre Optic Network covering the entire country. It also operates 450 telecommunication towers and sites on which all major Irish telecommunications companies have substantial installations. Customers of ESB Telecoms Ltd. include all Mobile Phone operators, Irish Government bodies, licensed FM operators and Wireless Internet services providers. Learn more at www.esb.ie/our-businesses/telecoms/telecoms-overview.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

